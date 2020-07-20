Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Once Held Her Hostage For Three Days

For long, Amber Heard has claimed that she endured three days of continuous assault at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Testifying in Depp’s libel case against The Sun magazine, the actress recalled this ordeal in greater detail than she ever has before, calling it a “three-day hostage situation.”

Depp, who’s best known for his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, sued The Sun for referring to him as a “wife-beater” in an article detailing his strained relationship with Heard. The trial, which began on July 7th in London, has so far seen multiple celebrity testimonies and attracted widespread media attention, and in her own testimony given this week, Heard recalled the time that she went to visit Depp in Australia while the latter was shooting Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

With three days till the next shoot, the actress describes how Depp took her to a remote location, 20 minutes away from help, and there went on an extensive drug binge that caused him to behave aggressively and unpredictably. Among other things, Heard recounted how Depp pushed her against a fridge and told her he could “crush” her neck. On top of that, he reportedly tore off her clothes, rendering her naked, and also urinated in front of security services. When she finally left, the actress said she had “an injured lip and nose and cuts on my arms.”

“At some point he pulled me around by my neck and pushed me down against the bar, I was against the bar, naked, bent over backwards, my back against the marble. He was pressing so hard on my neck I couldn’t breathe. I was trying to tell him that I couldn’t breathe. I remember thinking he was going to kill me in that moment,” she said.

At some point during these three days, Depp’s finger tip was severed, too. While the actor claims that Amber Heard did this, she herself says she didn’t even see it happen. “I didn’t actually see the finger being cut off,” she said, “but I was worried that it had happened the night before. I figured it might have happened when he was smashing his phone on the wall by the fridge.”

The trial continues this week in the UK and as more about the couple’s tumultuous relationship emerges, we’ll be sure to let you know.