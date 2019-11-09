Amber Heard Wants Johnny Depp To Undergo A Mental Evaluation

The legal battle between actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is still waging on, and at this point, shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Soon after the Aquaman star was granted access to her ex-husband’s mental health records in their ongoing divorce case, she’s now issued an official legal request that the 56-year-old performer submit to a mental evaluation.

During their brief marriage, Heard has alleged that Depp physically, sexually and emotionally abused her, while he, on the other hand, suggests the opposite. Ever since, the two have been suing and countersuing each other in a very public court war. But this new development only adds to Heard’s original claims that his substance abuse issues are the cause of what he did to her.

Be sure to check out her lawyer’s request down below:

“[Johnny Depp’s] relationship with reality oscillates, depending upon his interaction with alcohol and drugs. As [Johnny Depp’s] paranoia, delusions and aggression increased throughout our relationship, so has my awareness of his continued substance abuse.”

While a lot of these cases come down to a he-said, she-said form of debate, the repercussions of the PR disaster have affected Depp far more than his ex-wife. As it stands now, while both still have their place in their own respective Warner Bros. franchises – he with the Fantastic Beasts series, and she tied with Aquaman – Depp was recently axed by Disney from his trademark role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Of course, looking at the exact dates of the events, an argument can be made that the House of Mouse’s decision didn’t necessarily tie in to Amber’s allegations. But whatever the reason may be, Johnny Depp will still try and make his case in the courtroom. And as soon as we receive any further updates, we’ll be sure to let you know.