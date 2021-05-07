Amber Heard Reportedly Being Investigated By LAPD, May Face Jail Time

The saga of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s messy divorce continues. In the latest development, it’s being claimed that the Aquaman actress is now under investigation by the LAPD for perjury concerning the 2016 incident in which Depp allegedly hit his then-wife in the face. Whether or not this actually occurred has been the driving force behind the former couple’s many legal battles in the years since.

According to German site BILD, the Los Angeles Police Department is looking into Heard’s claims to ensure she didn’t falsify any information regarding the physical altercation that is said to have taken place. Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman gave a statement to the outlet confirming that the investigation was underway. Waldman made some serious allegations of his own against Heard in the process, claiming that she “staged” the whole thing.

“Amber Heard and her friend Rocky Pennington staged the May 21 crime scene to prove the abuse allegation against Johnny Depp,” Waldman told BILD. The lawyer went on to refer to newly introduced evidence – LAPD body camera recordings and testimonies from the office who responded to the scene – that apparently contradicts Heard’s own recollection of the event. This, Depp’s attorney believes, proves “the crime scene was an enormous lie.”

Heard has accused Depp of throwing a phone at her face during the aforementioned occasion, as well as going on to trash their penthouse apartment, including spilling red wine over the walls and the rug. Depp’s legal team states that the first two police officers who arrived on the scene say they don’t remember seeing any such spillages and that there was no visual evidence that a crime had taken place at all.

Following Depp’s failed appeal against the UK libel case that ruled in Heard’s favor, the pair are next due to face off in court in their native US next April. This time, Depp is filing a $50 million lawsuit against Amber Heard as he continues to attempt to discredit her allegations. The actress’ reps have yet to respond to these claims that she’s being investigated for perjury.