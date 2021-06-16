Watch: Amber Heard Shares New Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Workout Video

Aquaman 2 – now officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – is expected to begin shooting in the UK later this month. Most of the original cast is back, though as yet we don’t have much of an idea what Arthur is going to be dealing with next. But there’s one aspect of the movie that’s had tongues wagging for months: Amber Heard reprising the role of Mera.

Ever since the messy feud began between the actress and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the battle lines have been starkly drawn with each accusing the other of being an abuser. But after her legal victory in London and the online petitions having zero effect, it’s now clear that nothing is standing in the way of Heard starring in the movie, which may put her among the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

Now Heard has purchased a video of her working out to get into Atlantean shape, and in a move apparently designed to tweak the noses of her haters she soundtracked it to M.I.A.’s song Bad Girls. Check it out:

Judging by this Heard is ready to squeeze into yet another scaly, form-fitting one piece. I hope we get a glimpse of the Aquaman 2 shoot soon, but I’d also love to see ‘Knightmare’ Mera battling Darkseid and Superman as a member of Batman’s ragged post-apocalyptic version of the League. That may seem unlikely right now, but you never know.

Offscreen there’s more drama coming down the line. The next bout will be in Virginia in 2022, where Heard and Depp are preparing for a big defamation trial. Heard’s legal team is arguing that as the UK court ruled it isn’t libellous to refer to Depp as a “wife beater,” the judge should throw his case out now. That’s naturally being resisted by Johnny’s lawyers, who call her move “the latest Hail Mary.”

The Virginia judgment may land at around the same time Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases on December 16, 2022 – so expect sparks to fly for some time yet.