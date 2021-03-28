Amber Heard Reportedly Wants Mera To Fight Darkseid In The DCEU

The epilogue of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was fan service writ large, teasing multiple movies that Warner Bros. and DC Films have long since given up on, but it did at least allow the director to go out on his own terms and end his tenure as the architect of the studio’s shared universe exactly how he saw fit.

The only new scene was the Knightmare sequence, which easily possesses the potential to sustain a feature of its own. The idea of a post-apocalyptic superhero blockbuster where Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jared Leto’s Joker, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke and Ezra Miller’s Flash have to track down and stop Henry Cavill’s corrupted Superman sounds awesome in theory, even though fans would have to reconcile themselves with the fact that Amber Heard’s Mera would also play a major role.

Unsurprisingly, her very presence in the Snyder Cut proved to be a bone of contention for reasons unrelated to her awful attempt at a British accent. Hopefully it makes a return in Aquaman 2, though, just because it fits the big, dumb, loud and stupid template set by the first installment, which is meant as a compliment in this instance given how absurdly entertaining Arthur Curry’s solo debut wound up being.

But we digress. Insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that Heard wants to see Mera fight Darkseid in the DCEU, which probably isn’t going to happen even if that’s what she’s pushing for. After all, we might never see the SnyderVerse’s big bad ever again as WB moves forward with Justice League in the rear-view mirror, but the tipster has linked the actress with so many projects recently that she’s certainly got plenty of options to choose from outside of the comic book franchise if even a fraction of them end up getting the green light.