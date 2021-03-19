Home / movies

The Internet’s Not Happy About Amber Heard In Justice League

Only a chosen few actors were selected to return for the additional footage being shot for the epilogue of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and much to the chagrin of many people, Amber Heard was one of them. The actress’ Mera appears in the Knightmare timeline alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Jared Leto’s Joker, who find themselves caught in the crosshairs of Henry Cavill’s corrupted Superman.

It’s a brief scene, and ultimately a fairly pointless one that acts as a fan-baiting dream sequence used to tease a movie that’ll probably never happen, but the groundswell of support to see the dystopian Justice League get their own film has already started nonetheless. It would admittedly make for a potentially fantastic spinoff set in one of the DCEU’s pocket realities, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Warner Bros. will bite.

Johnny Depp’s supporters have tended to downvote anything involving Amber Heard into oblivion based on her mere existence, but so far the Snyder Cut has avoided their wrath. That being said, some social media users still aren’t happy with seeing her pitch up in the four-hour HBO Max exclusive, as you can see from the reactions below.

Mera gets plenty of additional screen time in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, including an action beat opposite Steppenwolf, but the terrible British accent that Heard adopts for unknown reasons is jarring at best and completely laughable at worst, especially when it was nowhere to be found in Aquaman. Fans have managed to reconcile themselves with her presence in the comic book blockbuster, but it’s clear that they’d rather she wasn’t given the extra scenes to begin with.

