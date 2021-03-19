The Internet’s Not Happy About Amber Heard In Justice League

Only a chosen few actors were selected to return for the additional footage being shot for the epilogue of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and much to the chagrin of many people, Amber Heard was one of them. The actress’ Mera appears in the Knightmare timeline alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Jared Leto’s Joker, who find themselves caught in the crosshairs of Henry Cavill’s corrupted Superman.

It’s a brief scene, and ultimately a fairly pointless one that acts as a fan-baiting dream sequence used to tease a movie that’ll probably never happen, but the groundswell of support to see the dystopian Justice League get their own film has already started nonetheless. It would admittedly make for a potentially fantastic spinoff set in one of the DCEU’s pocket realities, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Warner Bros. will bite.

Johnny Depp’s supporters have tended to downvote anything involving Amber Heard into oblivion based on her mere existence, but so far the Snyder Cut has avoided their wrath. That being said, some social media users still aren’t happy with seeing her pitch up in the four-hour HBO Max exclusive, as you can see from the reactions below.

Forgot Amber Heard was in Justice League, damn! Was hoping Snyder would have cut her right out!!!!!!! — Darrel Draper (@ThemeanDoubleD) March 19, 2021

Justice League Synder's Cut is cancelled for me why did they let Amber Heard star in the movie when she tortured Johnny Depp when they were married — STAN-LEE (@21cabbagge) March 19, 2021

Amber Heard is in Jack Snyder's Justice League (2021). Just a reminder that cancel culture isn't for the feminine gender. Hypocrites 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Abdulxh😼 (@meichriks) March 19, 2021

The only thing keeping this film from being bat shit amazing was the decision to keep Amber Heard as Mera. She ruined Fantastic Beasts. Don’t let her ruin Justice League. #JusticeLeague #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut #Aquaman #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Princess Jasmine.  (@gorgeousdesi) March 19, 2021

So amber abuser heard is in justice league? Wasted my data for nonsense. — Big E🐎 (@NyokIse) March 19, 2021

skipping all the Mera parts in justice league cause fuck amber heard — aar-yawn (@y4wnnn) March 19, 2021

every time I see amber heard on the new justice league snyder cut, it makes me think about how Johnny lost all his roles and she gained everything from lying about abuse — virgo. (@nyseyabrown) March 19, 2021

Anybody else pissed because they forgot Amber Heard would be in the justice league movie and seriously thought about turning it off??#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut — Jaya Lawrence (@RubyRises1998) March 19, 2021

The worst part of Zack Snyder's Justice League is Amber Heard got more screen time…otherwise a definite step up. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague — Michael "Sanchez" (@michaelsanch82) March 19, 2021

watching zack snyder's justice league and the first frame with amber heard already pissed me off lmao — ghegi (@ghegijmnz) March 19, 2021

Loving the @ZackSnyder Justice League, only negative about it is that bitch Amber Heard the abuser is in it 😤#JusticeLeague #SnyderCut — Kyle Rogers (@Daegaron) March 19, 2021

Mera gets plenty of additional screen time in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, including an action beat opposite Steppenwolf, but the terrible British accent that Heard adopts for unknown reasons is jarring at best and completely laughable at worst, especially when it was nowhere to be found in Aquaman. Fans have managed to reconcile themselves with her presence in the comic book blockbuster, but it’s clear that they’d rather she wasn’t given the extra scenes to begin with.