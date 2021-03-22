Amber Heard Reportedly Looking For A Role That’ll Get Her An Oscar

Putting to one side that the mere mention of her name is enough to draw the wrath of many social media users, and anything she touches tends to be downvoted into oblivion or faced with calls for a boycott led by Johnny Depp’s supporters, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that Amber Heard has never proven herself to be the most technically gifted of actresses.

The 34 year-old has appeared in close to 40 movies since making her feature film debut in 2004’s Friday Night Lights, but it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that none of her performances have been particularly memorable. She’s typically asked to play the same sort of ‘generic hot girl’ or femme fatale roles over and over again in the likes of Pineapple Express, Zombieland, The Stepfather, Drive Angry, Machete Kills, 3 Days to Kill and more, while Zack Snyder’s Justice League made it abundantly clear that accents are not her strong suit.

Here's How Amber Heard Could Look As The Fantastic Four's Sue Storm 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming, though, that Heard is actively seeking out a role that will put her into Academy Awards consideration, which would be a pretty Herculean effort. Ignoring the fact that it’s very difficult to simply decide you want an Oscar and then go and do it, the tipster has also recently claimed that Johnny Depp, Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr. are all planning on doing the exact same thing, so he must have an inside track into the world of prestige dramas.

Having previously said that Amber Heard was in talks for Disney’s live-action Rapunzel, Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, the MCU’s Fantastic Four and a Drive Angry sequel, to name but a small few, even if she is gunning for awards season glory, it’s not going to be in any of those aforementioned titles.