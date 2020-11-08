Johnny Depp Fans Now Plan To Boycott Aquaman 2 As Well

Before the movie hit theaters in December 2018, there were more than a few people predicting that James Wan’s Aquaman could bomb at the box office. After all, the character had often been reduced to the butt of a joke and even with Jason Momoa in the lead role, the skeptics were still struggling to figure out how anyone could make Arthur Curry cool, especially when the trailers made the DCEU’s underwater blockbuster look utterly preposterous.

Well, it turned out that embracing Aquaman as the star of the biggest and dumbest blockbuster possible was definitely the right creative direction to take, with Wan fully leaning into the insanity and delivering an unashamedly good time at the movies. Not only was Aquaman a success, but it became the biggest-earning DC adaptation in history and currently ranks as the 23rd highest-grossing film ever made.

Expectations are through the roof for the sequel, then, but there’s an elephant in the room that will surely have to be addressed fairly soon. Fans have been petitioning to have Amber Heard removed as Mera for months now, and the calls have only grown louder after her ex-husband Johnny Depp was forced to resign from Fantastic Beasts 3.

If Warner Bros. have pushed Depp out of the door, then his supporters think that it would only be fair for the studio to give his ex-wife the same treatment after she’s hardly shown herself to be completely innocent, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

Seriously @wbpictures If Depp needs to go, so does Heard. You're making it too easy to not see your products. This is the time you need all the support you can get. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #BoycottAquaman2 — Fat Panther (@bfp1974) November 8, 2020

@wbpictures how can you fire/let Johnny drop resign and Keep @realamberheard she cut off his finger for the love of the gods #JusticeForJohnnyDepp he deserves better #BoycottWarnerBros #BoycottAquaman2 #BoycottFantasticBeasts — savannahbeller (@savannahbeller1) November 8, 2020

#BoycottFantasticBeasts if No Johnny Depp and #BoycottAquaman2 if Amber Heard is not fired! — Livie (@LordLivie) November 8, 2020

so Johnny Depp has to step down from his role in Fantastic Beast but Amber Heard can keep her role in Aquaman? That’s fucked up. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #BoycottFantasticBeasts #BoycottAquaman2 pic.twitter.com/IEKkgkKTkc — me (@vssingularity) November 8, 2020

The Johnny Depp saga has already seen the actor gain a massive amount of support online, and the same people demanding justice for the former Grindelwald are now threatening to boycott both Aquaman 2 and Fantastic Beasts 3, which certainly isn’t good news when both titles are poised to earn a lot of money for the studio.