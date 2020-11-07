Home / movies

The Internet’s Calling For Amber Heard To Be Fired From Aquaman 2

Warner Bros. have sparked some major controversy with their decision to force Johnny Depp out of the role of Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. The actor released a statement confirming he was stepping away from the part, but it was clear that the studio were going to fire him anyway even if he didn’t.

Fans had already taken the 57 year-old’s side after he lost his libel suit against a British tabloid, and there’s been huge backlash now that he’s found himself kicked out of a second franchise after also being dumped from Pirates of the Caribbean last year. Of course, the tricky thing about high profile domestic disputes playing out in public is that both parties can be simultaneously viewed as abusers and victims, and while the evidence released during the numerous court battles has painted neither of them in an overwhelmingly positive light, so far, at least, Amber Heard is still involved in Aquaman 2.

Many are calling out the double standard in Warner Bros. dropping Depp from his franchise but not Heard, and now the internet is demanding that the female lead of the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever also be asked to resign, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

Fantastic Beasts 3 has already been shooting for weeks, while production on Aquaman 2 isn’t expected to begin until early next year in order to make the December 2022 release date, so there’s still plenty of time for Warner Bros. to make a decision. Of course, petitions calling for Depp’s reinstatement have already sprung up – though they clearly aren’t going to be listened to – and the furor will only grow louder unless his fans are placated by seeing Amber Heard forcibly removed from the DCEU.

