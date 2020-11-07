The Internet’s Calling For Amber Heard To Be Fired From Aquaman 2

Warner Bros. have sparked some major controversy with their decision to force Johnny Depp out of the role of Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. The actor released a statement confirming he was stepping away from the part, but it was clear that the studio were going to fire him anyway even if he didn’t.

Fans had already taken the 57 year-old’s side after he lost his libel suit against a British tabloid, and there’s been huge backlash now that he’s found himself kicked out of a second franchise after also being dumped from Pirates of the Caribbean last year. Of course, the tricky thing about high profile domestic disputes playing out in public is that both parties can be simultaneously viewed as abusers and victims, and while the evidence released during the numerous court battles has painted neither of them in an overwhelmingly positive light, so far, at least, Amber Heard is still involved in Aquaman 2.

Many are calling out the double standard in Warner Bros. dropping Depp from his franchise but not Heard, and now the internet is demanding that the female lead of the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever also be asked to resign, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

Fire amber heard from aquaman 2. She is abusive and she lied about abuse. — Joe Mama (@joe_wont_stfu1) November 7, 2020

That’s not why people are upset. He had recordings, evidence that Amber Heard abused him, and WB decided to fire him because a UK judge with ties to Amber decided to side with the paper he was suing for libel that said he beat her with no evidence but AH faulty Testimony. — Lady Giv (@givdesigns) November 7, 2020

@wbpictures hope you will fire @realamberheard to.. if not Then dont waste your money on Aquaman 2 no one wanna see it with her in it #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #AmberHeardOut #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Peter Kobberholm (@308Pk) November 7, 2020

@wbpictures not happy! you fired one of the best actors ever. But your going to let Amber Heard stay and do her acting yet she’s just as guilty maybe more than him, how is that fair?! If your going to fire him then fire her! — Kira Maynard 😜💋 (@midgetgem08xxx) November 7, 2020

@Disney Please fire Amber Heard and rehire Johnny Depp. You just can't make the argument "The evidence doesn't matter." When it it is a proven fact that Heard was abusing Depp, and not the other way around. — TheAlroundGamer (@AlroundThe) November 7, 2020

I can tell you one thing. The whole DC movie universe can take every movie involving Amber Heard and shove it. I dont care that they are bringing Ben Affleck back, which I've wanted more than anything. You're not gonna support a convicted domestic abuser and fire an alleged one. — Anthony Taylor-Bouis (@AnthonySoCal) November 7, 2020

I don't understand why Warner bros fired Johnny Depp but not Amber Heard. They both have evidence of being abused by each other, and women who are abusive are almost never held to the same standard as men who are abusive. fire both or fire neither. — Katie (@kkayj3) November 7, 2020

Feast Your Eyes On Over 40 New Aquaman Photos 1 of 44

Click to skip





















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fuck this, @Loreal needs to fire Amber Heard for domestic violence. Oh yeah, and she needs to be fired from Aquaman 2. And, she also needs to be Dropped as an ambassador at the ACLU Women’s Rights Campaign. Oh yes, and she should also be dropped from the UN Human rights campaign. — Blab Art (@art_blab) November 7, 2020

540k signatures to fire Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 and you remove Johnny Depp? This is just the numbers that actually know about the Petition. There will be millions boycotting. Do the right thing before you lose 100s of millions.#JusticeForJohnnyDepphttps://t.co/6RJDl3GDbo — John Waldman 🏴‍☠️ (@JohnLe412) November 7, 2020

#Boycott @warnerbros for what they did to Johnny Depp!!! He was the victim, fire Amber Heard! 😡 — Erin Shaughnessy (@Erin_Nessy) November 7, 2020

@warnerbros needs to fire her. We don’t want @realamberheard in any movies. @ZackSnyder please listen to us and DO NOT bring Amber back for justice league. If you do, millions of us will boycott that movie and any other movie you make for supporting an abuser. — Emo Kylo Ren (@EmoKylo) November 7, 2020

the fact that theres literal audio evidence of amber heard admitting she physically abused him but the judge ruled him as the abuser is just so heartbreaking and infuriating. fire the judge PLEASE #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/QXtoQnAXye — alexia 🌸 (@erectsia) November 7, 2020

I hope @wbpictures fires Amber Heard from all pictures & future productions as well. Even though court didn’t side w/JD, all evidence showed SHE was abuser not him. Too many actresses can easily replace her w/out anyone realizing it but no one can replace ANY of his characters. — Misty Santos (@Misty_Toast) November 7, 2020

Fire #AmberHeard as well or bring #JohnnyDepp back. This is just sexism by #warnerbrothers. Male also have mental health issues were trending few months back for what just publicity? #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #FireAmberHeard #BringBackJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald — Preet Singh (@banpreets26) November 7, 2020

WOW @wbpictures keeps Amber Heard.. whos on fucking tape abusing Johnny Depp. but they fire Johnny Depp? no. Whoever their CEO is go fuck your self. — Ellie 🖤🌙 (@_wtfellie) November 7, 2020

Fantastic Beasts 3 has already been shooting for weeks, while production on Aquaman 2 isn’t expected to begin until early next year in order to make the December 2022 release date, so there’s still plenty of time for Warner Bros. to make a decision. Of course, petitions calling for Depp’s reinstatement have already sprung up – though they clearly aren’t going to be listened to – and the furor will only grow louder unless his fans are placated by seeing Amber Heard forcibly removed from the DCEU.