Johnny Depp Fans Rally Behind Him After He Loses Legal Battle To Amber Heard

By 2 hours ago
After a lengthy battle, the UK court ruled in favor of The Sun today and denied Johnny Depp‘s libel action, which, in light of the many developments over the past couple of months, sent shockwaves through the online community.

After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean star had a pretty solid case against both the publication and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Over the last year, the two exchanged a lot of blows, culminating in several hearings in court. The fact that many of the actor’s co-stars, not to mention his bodyguard and other people close to the former couple testifying in his favor seemed inconsequential to the amount of evidence stacking up against Heard actually says a lot about the strange outcome of this lawsuit.

And it seems that fans have taken notice of that, too. After the announcement, a lot of them hopped on Twitter to express their support for the Fantastic Beasts star, with #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending on the social media platform. Here are just some of the things that they’re saying:

The scandal itself has obviously had a lot of implications for the former couple’s respective careers in Hollywood. Amid rumors that Warner Bros. is trying to cut down Heard’s role in Aquaman 2, we’ve heard similar hearsay about Depp and his struggle to land more jobs. Even the actor’s future in Pirates of the Caribbean remains in an ambiguous state, though Disney seems more than eager to reboot the franchise with fresh talent and bring Jack Sparrow’s tale to a premature conclusion.

Still, all doesn’t seem lost for Johnny Depp, as he’ll still have the chance to fight Heard in his defamation lawsuit back home.

