Johnny Depp Fans Rally Behind Him After He Loses Legal Battle To Amber Heard

After a lengthy battle, the UK court ruled in favor of The Sun today and denied Johnny Depp‘s libel action, which, in light of the many developments over the past couple of months, sent shockwaves through the online community.

After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean star had a pretty solid case against both the publication and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Over the last year, the two exchanged a lot of blows, culminating in several hearings in court. The fact that many of the actor’s co-stars, not to mention his bodyguard and other people close to the former couple testifying in his favor seemed inconsequential to the amount of evidence stacking up against Heard actually says a lot about the strange outcome of this lawsuit.

And it seems that fans have taken notice of that, too. After the announcement, a lot of them hopped on Twitter to express their support for the Fantastic Beasts star, with #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending on the social media platform. Here are just some of the things that they’re saying:

It’s so sad to see the court system failing abused men. I'm so sorry J. you've been thru so much. you deserve so much better. 🥺 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — 𝓑𝓮𝓪𝓽𝓻𝓲𝔁 🤍 (@bbysrnp) November 3, 2020

What happened today will harm survivors of abuse everywhere 💔💔💔💔 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/lxIFNaknZ4 — Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) November 3, 2020

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

Absolutely disgusting outcome for Depp, I can't believe they can sleep at night with that verdict. 🤬 — lilaussie (@lilaussie24) November 3, 2020

according to justice nicol…these injuries dont matter.

the black eyes that Johnny Depp has dont matter

the cigarette burn amber heard inflicted doesn't matter

the severed finger tip doesn't matter

the cuts

the bruises

the bloodshed

doesn't matter.

#JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/XoMnu9ArwM — 🌵🌴🇲🇽Emma🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌴🌵 (@storm_3113) November 2, 2020

why is it so hard to believe that women can be violent too #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/U1z0z8jufd — 𝘩𝘢𝘺𝘢 ❀ (@chokemebiebz) November 2, 2020

okay justice nicol if you believe texts, lets play your little game. here is Amber Heard and Josh Drew talking about murdering Johnny Depp but apparently that doesn't matter to you either

#JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/UlRi8MjXxs — 🌵🌴🇲🇽Emma🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌴🌵 (@storm_3113) November 2, 2020

“yes i did start a physical fight.” “i was hitting you.” “i lied.” because she just screams innocent here doesn’t she? the justice system is so fucked. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/CWsaDFERXQ — 𝑺𝒚𝒅 🥀 (@misswhorror) November 2, 2020

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The scandal itself has obviously had a lot of implications for the former couple’s respective careers in Hollywood. Amid rumors that Warner Bros. is trying to cut down Heard’s role in Aquaman 2, we’ve heard similar hearsay about Depp and his struggle to land more jobs. Even the actor’s future in Pirates of the Caribbean remains in an ambiguous state, though Disney seems more than eager to reboot the franchise with fresh talent and bring Jack Sparrow’s tale to a premature conclusion.

Still, all doesn’t seem lost for Johnny Depp, as he’ll still have the chance to fight Heard in his defamation lawsuit back home.