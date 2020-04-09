Petition To Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Reaches 400K Signatures

A petition to remove actress Amber Heard from DC’s upcoming Aquaman 2 has now passed 400K signatures.

The petition was started in response to the increasingly alarming evidence that supports that Heard abused her ex-husband, Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp. Of course, it’s just one of many petitions, as multiple have been started with the goal of removing her as L’Oreal’s spokesperson as well, and some have nearly reached their goals.

The couple’s marriage was ended in 2017, resulting in a dragged-out and ongoing legal battle between them ever since. Both celebrities state that they were abused in the marriage, though most of the information that has come out thus far seems to implicate Heard as the instigator of most of the altercations. There’s been little evidence released at this point that would indicate that Depp was ever physically abusive in return.

Throughout the legal battle, some of the most damning evidence against Heard includes court documents stating that she defecated on Depp’s bed, a statement from Depp’s estate manager that claims she was abusive while his children were at their home, and allegations that she threw a vodka bottle that ultimately shattered and cut her ex-husband’s finger.

Adding to the fire, Heard was also arrested in 2009 for physically abusing her former partner Tasya Van Ree, in an event that the petition claims demonstrates a repeated pattern of domestic abuse. Meanwhile, Depp recently scored a big win in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard when Fairfax, VA County Chief Judge Bruce White denied her request for a dismissal.

Despite the best efforts of those standing for justice though, none of the various petitions have caused Warner Bros. to reconsider casting Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 or L’Oreal to remove her as their spokesperson. At least, not yet. Though we’ll be sure to let you know should things change in that regard.