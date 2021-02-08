Amber Heard Reportedly In Talks For Star Wars Role

Johnny Depp fans may have been downvoting everything even tangentially associated with Amber Heard into oblivion, but so far the Snyder Cut of Justice League has escaped their wrath. A lot of that no doubt has to do with the relief among the fanbase that the filmmaker’s original vision is finally being realized at all, even if an actress that’s constantly found herself in the firing line was one of the very few cast members to return for the additional reshoots.

Once the all-new version of Justice League arrives on HBO Max and CBS’ Stephen King adaptation The Stand wraps up its nine-episode run, the only project on Heard’s upcoming schedule is blockbuster DCEU sequel Aquaman 2. Fans have already threatened to boycott the movie, but based on her repeated comments surrounding the online furor, she doesn’t seem to be worried about any lasting effects on her career, even as a another courtroom battle looms.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The 34 year-old signed on to star in romantic thriller Run Away With Me three years ago, but the film hasn’t made it any further along the development process, meaning that she’s got nothing officially in the works once she wraps shooting on Aquaman 2 before the end of this year is out. However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Heard is in talks for a role in Star Wars, although he offers no further details.

Of course, take this one with the requisite pinch of salt when Richtman previously reported over the last several months that she was in talks for a variety of Disney-owned properties including Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff, Sue Storm in the MCU’s rebooted Fantastic Four and even a Disney princess, while the idea of her signing onto a beloved franchise at this stage would surely generate a negative reaction and a marketing headache that any major studio would rather avoid for the time being.