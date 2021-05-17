Amber Heard Reportedly Eyeing Harry Potter Role Now That Johnny Depp’s Gone

Johnny Depp fans have been campaigning to get Warner Bros. to rehire the star as Gellert Grindelwald ever since he was removed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise last fall. The studio doesn’t look like it’s going to budge on that decision, though, with Mads Mikkelsen instead taking over the role. What’s more, it’s possible that WB could end up casting someone in the Wizarding World that would make Depp loyalists pretty mad: the actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that Heard is angling to get herself a part somewhere in the Harry Potter universe. The outlet’s sources say that the Aquaman actress is looking to strengthen her relationship with WB by landing a gig in the franchise that formerly featured her ex-husband. GFR states, however, that it’s unclear if Heard wants to appear in the Fantastic Beasts films or in some other project, like that Harry Potter HBO Max series that’s in the works.

GFR speculates that it’s the latter based on the fact that being involved with that show would give her an ongoing presence in the franchise and not just a one-off gig. They also point out that it would somewhat distance Heard from the corner of the universe that Depp previously occupied. The actress has history with streaming series, too, having starred in CBS’ The Stand. That said, we know she’s also looking to increase her stature in the movie business, so maybe Heard is eyeing up a role in some other film that we don’t know about that’s on its way.

It’s noted by the outlet that sources indicate her interest in the universe is somewhat connected to Depp being forced out of Fantastic Beasts following his UK libel case, in which he disputed being called a wife beater in the British press, going in Heard’s favor. It’s said that she was interested in joining the Harry Potter franchise but didn’t want to while Johnny was still part of it. But now that he’s out, and despite the efforts of his fans, not coming back, she wants in.

We’ll have to see what comes of all this, but in the meantime, Amber Heard is returning as Mera in Aquaman 2, which shoots this summer.