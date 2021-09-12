Amber Heard Reportedly Wants To Make A Horror Movie With James Wan

Amber Heard and James Wan are well acquainted with each other, having partnered up for the DCEU’s Aquaman and its currently-shooting sequel, with producer Peter Safran admitting that neither he or the director care if angry Johnny Depp fans on the internet continue to call for her dismissal, something that’s not going to happen.

Of course, Wan first shot to prominence for his contributions to the horror genre, launching two multi-billion dollar properties in the Saw franchise and The Conjuring Universe, while his latest effort Malignant is without a doubt one of the wildest rides you’ll take this year, even if it looks set to bomb hard at the box office this weekend.

James Wan Shares First BTS Photo Of New Horror Film Malignant 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Kingsley was returning as Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that Heard and Wan have reportedly discussed the idea of collaborating on a horror project during their downtime on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Scaring audiences out of their seats will always remain Wan’s first love no matter how many big budget blockbusters he ends up making, while Heard does have some previous running for her life in the realm of slashers and the supernatural; even if All the Boys Love Mandy Lane and John Carpenter’s The Ward landed over a decade ago, and each was fairly terrible in its own way.