Amber Heard Shares New Aquaman 2 Training Photo

Amber Heard has confirmed that she’s started training for Aquaman 2 as the Mera actress has shared a new workout photo on Instagram. “Alexa, play “Pussy Talk” by City Girl” Heard wrote in her caption, with the added hashtag #aquaman2 confirming the reason why she’s hitting the gym. This comes a week after the star posted a throwback pic of herself on the set of the first Aquaman, which likewise teased that she was gearing up for the much-anticipated sequel.

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether Heard was returning as Mera or not, with various rumors and reports claiming this and that. The actress’ new Instagram post sends out a pretty strong statement, however, that she’s not going anywhere and is sticking around the DCEU for the foreseeable future. It’s unclear exactly when production kicks off, but we’ve previously been led to believe it’ll take place in London this summer. If that’s the case, Heard is getting in shape a few months ahead of filming beginning.

The actress appears to have switched off the comments on this particular post, too, which is a smart move, as any post about Aquaman and her continued involvement in the DCEU would likely inspire a wave of hate from those who don’t support her, specifically in regards to her ongoing legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp. After all, petitions with millions of signatures have been launched calling for her to be removed as Mera. Clearly, though, Warner Bros. has elected to ignore them and invited Heard back opposite Jason Momoa for the follow-up to the smash hit 2018 film.

And why mess with something that works? Aquaman was one of DC’s biggest ever success stories, earning over $1 billion worldwide, even if reviews were slightly mixed. With Heard on board, and Momoa back as Arthur Curry and James Wan once again directing, the studio will be keeping their fingers crossed that Aquaman 2 will make a similar impact when it swims into theaters in December 2022.