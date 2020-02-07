Amber Heard Told Johnny Depp No One Will Believe He’s A Victim

The ongoing saga of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s unbelievably messy court battle took a surprising turn this week when a leaked audio tape surfaced that not only had the Aquaman star admitting to physically abusing her ex-husband, but also saw her say some pretty nasty things to him.

You can listen to the entire clip below, but at one point, Heard tells Depp that he can go ahead and try to tell people that he’s a victim of abuse, but no one will believe him. And while we don’t want to take sides here as each party has done some fairly nasty things to the other, this certainly doesn’t look good on Heard.

“You can please tell people that it was a fair fight, and see what the jury and judge thinks. Tell the world, Johnny, tell them, Johnny Depp, I Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim too of domestic violence. And I, you know, it’s a fair fight. And see how many people believe or side with you.”

JD: "I had a can of mineral spirit thrown at my nose!" AH: "Go and tell the world that I, Johnny Depp, am a victim of domestic violence and see how many people believe you." Amber Heard is pure evil. THIS. IS. WHY. MEN. DON'T. COME. FORWARD. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/qguEh3A6Ws — Elle-Rose 🍁 (@AutumnOnVenus) February 6, 2020

Of course, this is just the latest in a long, long string of back-and-forths between the two Hollywood stars. And with no end in sight, you have to wonder how much longer they’ll let this drag out and continue airing all the details of their private life. After all, both of their reputations are beginning to take a hit.

For his part, Depp claims he lost his Pirates of the Caribbean role because of Heard’s allegations, while his ex-wife now has hundreds of thousands of people calling for her to be fired from Aquaman 2. It’s not a good situation for either Hollywood star and hopefully, they’ll soon be able to put these issues to rest and move on with their lives.

Until then, though, tell us, what do you make of this whole situation? And do you think we’ll ever hear the end of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard saga? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.