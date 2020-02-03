Amber Heard and Johnny Depp‘s domestic violence case has been going on forever, but a new piece of evidence puts the Aquaman 2 star in a difficult situation.

Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2017, but the ex-couple are currently going through an abuse case filed by Heard’s attorneys. The controversy of their relationship coincided with many culturally significant events in the world of cinema as well, including the #MeToo movement. As such, their careers were also influenced by this feud, especially Depp’s, who claims that he lost his role in Pirates of the Caribbean because of the case.

To hit back, the actor behind Jack Sparrow filed a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against Heard, citing physical violence and emotional abuse as the main reason. Consequently, many new pieces of evidence are bound to surface from their private life, and the newest one is an audio clip from a conversation in 2015 which has since exploded online, compelling many people to ask for “justice for Johnny Depp.”

In the audio clip, the Aquaman star admits to hitting Depp, saying:

“I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.”

Depp had the following to say about their abusive relationship in the clip, citing Heard’s unreasonable behavior as to why things get out of hand.

“I left last night. Honestly, I swear to you because I just couldn’t take the idea of more physicality, more physical abuse on each other. Because had we continued it, it would have gotten f— bad. And baby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death we are a f— crime scene right now.”

What’s really hilarious at this point is the fact that Heard warns Johnny Depp that she might hit him again, saying:

“I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God I f— sometimes get so mad I lose it.”

This has all come out as the petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 nears 45,000 signatures, so we’ll just have to wait and see if Warner Bros. decides to fire the actress amid these new allegations.