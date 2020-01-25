Petition To Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Nearing 45K Signatures

A petition to prevent Amber Heard from returning as Mera in the upcoming Aquaman 2 has quickly been gaining steam since first springing up a few months ago and is now closing in on 45,000 signatures, with the person who started it citing “domestic abuse” against Johnny Depp as the reason why they began the petition.

Indeed, ever since the extremely messy lawsuit between the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his ex-wife found its way into the spotlight, it’s been awfully difficult to get to the bottom of all the rumors and find out the truth. And while both parties have done some pretty terrible things, it’s still been a tall task trying to wade through all the lies and false accusations.

But nevertheless, both Depp and Heard now have a lot of fans leaving their side and when it comes to this petition in particular, it calls out Amber for several instances of abuse against Depp, all of which the person who started it says should be reasons for her removal from Aquaman 2.

“Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard, including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life. Since Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp, she has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood, repeating multiple accounts of fake incidents in which she had actually abused Johnny Depp, but lied and created false accounts of him being the abuser. As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser. Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry. Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.”

While most of what’s said above is true, you could also turn the tables and apply the same logic to Depp, with Heard claiming that he “meritless bullied” her and has also beaten her on several occasions. Then again, the Lone Ranger star has said his ex-wife “painted on” bruises to fool the court. But with Depp also reportedly “inhaling alcohol like it’s water” these days, who knows if we can believe him?

Clearly, this is a pretty big mess and probably won’t be untangled anytime soon. And besides, it’s not like these petitions ever do anything anyways. It doesn’t matter if it hits 50,000, 75,000 or even 100,000, because at the end of the day, Warner Bros. is going to proceed however they want. And with plans already in place to give Heard her own Aquaman spinoff, not to mention Johnny Depp locked in to return for Fantastic Beasts 3, it seems the studio is content to keep on working with both individuals, despite their messy personal life.