There’s a lot going on in Johnny Depp‘s life at the moment, which is seemingly taking a toll on his physical and psychological health. Recently, we brought you word that he’s being recommended for a mental evaluation in response to the ongoing divorce between him and Aquaman star Amber Heard (who plays Mera). And it only gets worse from there.

According to a report from Radar Online, the 56-year-old Pirates Of The Caribbean star has also been struggling with alcohol addiction, most likely due to the stress of the divorce. Adding to this, it’s also previously been revealed that the situation is affecting him financially, too, with sources saying that the former Hollywood heartthrob is running out of money.

While we advise taking reports like with this a grain of salt, given the source, it’s not the first time we’re hearing of Depp’s struggles amidst his divorce and it’s alleged that he’s been hitting the bottle pretty hard, ordering heavy amounts of vodka to his hotel room right up until 3 AM and saying he was likely going to trash the room afterwards.

“Johnny was still ordering vodka to his room by the bottle at 3 a.m. the night before a recent red-carpet event,” said an insider. “He was gulping the booze during the event from a coffee cup. It was wild! His security guys had to try and keep him steady on his feet.”

If true (and again, there are numerous other sources making similar claims), this seems to be a very trying time for Johnny Depp as well as his fans. Many will no doubt be concerned about his health, as nobody wants to hear about anyone struggling like this, while it’ll also call into question his future projects.

Of course, we’re all hoping that things will turn out okay for him, but considering that the actor’s been known to spend around $30,000 a month on wine alone in the past, things could definitely get worse if his messy divorce continues to drag out. Still, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that the beloved performer finds a way to pull through what’s no doubt an incredibly difficult situation and remain hopeful that he can one day climb back to the top of the Hollywood A-list again. As despite all his personal troubles, he’s still an unbelievably talented actor who we love watching on screen.