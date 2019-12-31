American Horror Story Star Reportedly Eyed To Play MCU’s Spider-Woman

The MCU isn’t planning on slowing down with the character introductions any time soon, as the already crowded cinematic universe is now exploring bringing Spider-Woman into the mix. And according to our sources, the studio already have an actress in mind to take over the role.

We’re being told that American Horror Story star Emma Roberts is being eyed to play the superhero on the big screen. There’s even a chance she might debut in Spider-Man 3, though nothing is certain as of yet and from what we understand, she’s just one name on Marvel’s wishlist at the moment. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who said the studio is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight and Tom Holland is in talks for a Venom 2 cameo, both of which we now know to be true, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

For those not familiar with Roberts, the 28-year-old actress made her debut in the crime film Blow back in 2001 before gaining more mainstream recognition for her lead role in the Nickelodeon show Unfabulous. She then went on to appear in several more features like Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, Wild Child, Hotel for Dogs, Valentine’s Day, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, The Art of Getting By, Scream 4, We’re the Millers, Nerve, Who We Are Now, Paradise Hills and more.

The series that really helped put her on the map though was Ryan Murphy’s creepy anthology American Horror Story. Her starring roles across multiple seasons of the program helped show off her talent and range in a way that many viewers hadn’t seen before. In fact, Murphy was so taken with the young performer that he decided to give her another main part in his comedy-horror show Scream Queens.

Of course, being cast in the MCU would easily be her most high-profile job to date. She isn’t the only rising star being considered, though, as mentioned above, but at the moment, we’re unsure of who else might be on the list.

We’ll of course keep an ear out for further updates and bring them to you as soon as they arise, but in the meantime, tell us, would you like to see Roberts as Spider-Woman, or do you think there’s another actress who could do a better job? Sound off in the comments section below.