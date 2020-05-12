American Horror Story Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Death Note 2 Villain

While it divided opinion on release, I found Netflix’s live-action Death Note to be a flawed but enjoyable movie. A sequel has been on the cards for the last few years, but there hasn’t much in the way of news on the project recently. However, it does seem that things are moving ahead, including additions to the cast. According to our sources, the same ones who shared confirmed stories about plans for a Justice League Dark series, and Ahsoka Tano appearing in The Mandalorian, Emma Roberts of American Horror Story is being eyed to play Death Note 2‘s villain.

Although we don’t know much more than that right now, including the character Roberts will play, this latest update on Death Note 2‘s development at least shows that Netflix still want to make the sequel happen. About all we do know is that Greg Russo, who’s also working on new Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil projects, is attached as screenwriter. Whether the original cast and director Adam Wingard are returning is another question, though.

Death Note Gallery 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s fair to say that fans of the Death Note manga were not best pleased with the Americanized take on the source material that Wingard delivered, particularly in terms of how elements of the plot and themes were reworked or diluted. It may be the subsequent fan reaction that’s cooled Netflix’s enthusiasm for making Death Note 2, but it could just as well be a case of scheduling conflicts making it hard to pull together the cast and crew for shooting.

If Emma Roberts does join the cast, Death Note 2 will be getting an actress who’s proven she can play a villain on American Horror Story, having taken on multiple characters in the anthology series. Also known for her role on Scream Queens and an extensive list of movie parts, Roberts would be a solid addition to a cast that should hopefully include returns for Willem Dafoe, Nat Wolff, and Lakeith Stanfield.

Still, things are at a very early stage, and given the many projects that Netflix has in development, it may be a while before we get firmer news on Death Note 2. We’ll bring you more updates on the project as we hear it, so be sure to check back in for the latest information.