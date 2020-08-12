Watch: First Trailer For New American Pie Movie, Coming To Netflix

It’s hard to believe that American Pie arrived over twenty years ago as it seems like just yesterday that we were all listening to wild band camp stories and getting hilarious advice from Jim’s awkward father. Over two decades later, the iconic R-rated comedy has spawned multiple sequels and spinoffs and inspired tons of other comedies, but as of yet, we’re still left waiting for a proper American Pie 5.

Whether or not the fifth installment ever happens remains to be seen, of course, but in the meantime, the brand is continuing to pump out spinoffs and the latest is American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules. As you can see in the trailer up above, it’s not exactly the new outing that fans may be hoping for, but it’s still the first entry in the franchise in quite a long time and looks to be following closely to previous spinoffs in the series.

Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Piper Curda, Natasha Behnam, Darren Barnet, Zachary Gordon, Camaron Engels, Christian Valderrama, Barry Bostwick, Ed Quinn, Sara Rue and Danny Trejo make up the cast, and the plot summary reads as so:

It’s Senior year at East Great Falls! Annie (Madison Pettis; “The Fosters,” “Cory in the House,” The Game Plan), Kayla (Piper Curda; “A.N.T. Farm,” The Wretched), Michelle (Natasha Behnam; “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “One Night”), and Stephanie (Lizze Broadway; “Splitting Up Together,” “Here and Now”) decide to finally harness their girl power and band together to get what they want their last year of high school. The boys won’t know what hit them when these sassy sweethearts are calling the shots. Wild parties, sexy adventures and a Stifler bring the heat in this hot new slice of American Pie!

According to the press release sent out alongside the announcement, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules will hit DVD, Digital on On Demand on October 6th, while it’ll also be making its way to Netflix as well. No exact date was given for when it’ll arrive on the platform, but the press release says it’ll be “soon.” Whether that means October 6th or shortly after remains to be seen, but it’s nice to know that subscribers to the streaming site will be able to check it out in the not too distant future.

Tell us, though, do you have any interest in another American Pie spinoff? Or are you done with the series unless they bring back the original cast for another mainline installment? As always, let us know down below.