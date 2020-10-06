New American Pie Movie Is Now Streaming On Netflix

October is off to a spooky good start so far on Netflix, as the platform has already added, among other things, Rob Zombie’s wild House of 1000 Corpses, which has been terrifying viewers over the past week. But of course, there’s also a considerable collection of movies and shows from other genres for those less inclined to enjoy some seasonal scares, such as Jim Carrey’s comedy Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, the emotional Clint Eastwood drama Gran Torino and Will Ferrell’s unusual Stranger Than Fiction, to name just a few.

Today marks a notably quieter day for Netflix, however. Only five pieces of content are available in the service’s newest drop, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a few worthwhile additions that you may want to take a look at. In fact, the latest American Pie movie just hit the platform, with American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules making its debut. It’s not exactly the new outing with the original cast that many are still crossing their fingers for, but it’s still the first film in the franchise that we’ve seen in a while and appears to be following closely to previous spinoffs in the series.

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton: Here I Am is a cool look at the immensely popular country music artist’s career. It features tons of interviews with her friends and other stars and it’s filled to the brim with clips of her many performances from throughout the years. Whether you’re a fan of Dolly Parton specifically or just looking for an interesting dive into country music and the lifestyle that comes along with it, this documentary should be a good time for you.

For more, here are all five of the new additions that the streaming site just added:

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules

Walk Away from Love

If you’re not feeling any of these, you can always head through here to see everything else coming to Netflix throughout the remainder of October. You’ll especially want to keep an eye on some of the great Halloween content on the way, such as tomorrow’s new Adam Sandler pic Hubie Halloween and creepy mind-bender His House on the 30th.