American Pie Stars Jason Biggs And Shannon Elizabeth Are Down For A Reboot

Get ready, folks, because we’re diving into some fresh-out-the-oven news regarding one of the most-remembered teen sex comedies of the pre-Bush era: American Pie. You know, the smash hit that defined, in broad strokes, how comedy films would present themselves for a good half-decade or more?

It turns out that the lead and the false love interest from that movie are, per a recent red carpet interview, more than open to another slice of that particular pie. Stumping for the debut of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, Jason Biggs and Shannon Elizabeth, who both reprise their roles in the film, were asked on the red carpet about their interest in rebooting the American Pie series, and the two actors appeared excited at the prospect, with Jason Biggs stating:

I am always down. You will never hear from me any reluctance, but I haven’t heard anything for a little while. It is the most fun I have ever had working on anything. I love that cast, and I love that role. A lot of things have to come together for it to happen, but fingers crossed it will.

He’s got the optimism, but also the reality that it’d be a lot of work to make it happen. Shannon Elizabeth seems to fully agree, too, saying:

Look, I think reboots are great because you can get a new generation, a young cast, that is doing the film, but you make it modern and it works for this day and age. So, I never think that is a bad thing.

This isn’t the first time this year that the idea has been raised during a mini-reunion. If you’ll recall, Alyson Hannigan posted a photo of herself alongside Jason Biggs, Tara Reid, Chris Klein, Seann William Scott, Natasha Lyonne, and Eddie Kaye Thomas and they all then sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight to reflect on the film’s 20 years of existence, and the influence it had on the Hollywood landscape.

I mean, with the advent of some truly thoughtful sex comedies, like that Blockers movie, perhaps reintroducing American Pie with less spy cam/invasion of privacy nonsense could result in a new spin on an old classic. Anybody else want a slice?