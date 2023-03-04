Amorous Netflix subscribers propel a salaciously saucy favorite with an illicit secret to new heights

Salacious content is about as close to a surefire slam dunk as you can get on streaming, because subscribers are evidently always in the mood for some mild titillation. In a coincidence that proves that point, the sexually-charged return of Sex/Life for its second season isn’t the only erotically-tinged offering to be driving users wild; with The Client List having a rub and tug of its own.

Per FlixPatrol, the dramatization of a real-life scandal has shed its inhibitions to stake out a spot on the platform’s worldwide watch-list, with the history behind the movie almost as interesting as its resurgence on-demand. The Lifetime original aired in July of 2010, and proved so popular that it was then ordered as a TV series that saw the majority of the cast reprise their roles as characters with different names for a two-season frolic that ended up getting canned.

via Lifetime

In the feature-length version of The Client List, Jennifer Love-Hewitt took top billing as Sam Horton, a suburban housewife who takes a job at a day spa in order to try and drag her family out of financial difficulty. Upon starting her new vocation, she discovers that her co-workers provide additional services to the customers at a surcharge.

Refusing to balk at the idea, Sam ends up using sex work as a means to generate the extra income she needs to alleviate her money woes, while trying to keep her illicit secret hidden from not just her husband, but the community at large. It’s of the quality you’d expect from a Lifetime production, but The Client List clearly has enough about it to win over Netflix’s clientele.