Amsterdam was set up to be the next big period blockbuster as the film starred big names in the Hollywood industry, such as Margot Robbie and Christian Bale. Sadly, the film didn’t perform exceptionally well at the box office as many had hoped, as it didn’t earn close to its $80 million budget. Now, the losses are being calculated and things really aren’t looking good.

So far, Amsterdam has been unable to make a profit, only earning $10 million at the box office at the time of writing, according to Box Office Mojo. The film only made $6.5 million during its domestic opening, with its international release performing even worse with $3.5 million. This pales in comparison to O. Russell’s previous work such as Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, which both earned more than $200 million at the box office.

Deadline reports that Russell was trying to replicate the success of 2013’s American Hustle. A crime comedy film set in the late 70s, American Hustle was nominated for multiple awards such as the Oscars and the BAFTAs. Amsterdam has a similar premise as it’s a period comedy film set in the late 1910s where three friends are caught in a political conspiracy and murder of a US senator.

But due to the film’s low performance, it’s been reported that New Regency, the studio behind the film, is predicted to lose $100 million. Deadline reports that the film’s initial budget was meant to be $50 million, but due to the pandemic, it increased to $80 million. Despite the budget increase, actors were paid their normal rate, saying they were keen to work with O. Russell due to his past work.

Sadly, this film couldn’t compete with other titles that were released that week, such as Smile which has earned nearly $90 million worldwide so far. Amsterdam also received an average score of 34 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes but was liked fairly well by audiences, who gave it an average score of 60 percent.

Despite the poor numbers during the opening, Amsterdam is still showing in theaters. But based on its current performance, maybe it might send a message that high-budget original films may no longer be worth producing.