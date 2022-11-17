Amy Adams dishes on Henry Cavill’s Superman comeback and a potential Lois Lane return

Henry Cavill’s long-awaited return as the DCU’s canonical Superman has opened the doors to countless brand new and massively enticing opportunities, with the Man of Steel seemingly destined for a showdown with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam sooner rather than later. There’s also been talk of that solo sequel fans have been waiting on for a decade, so where does that leave the supporting cast?

Amy Adams’ Lois Lane, Diane Lane’s Martha Kent, and Laurence Fishburne’s Perry White are all valuable assets that could be utilized alongside Cavill’s Kal-El moving forward, although it remains to be seen if there’s any plans in store to bring back the Kryptonian icon’s supporting cast to add more connective tissue to the rebranded and refreshed superhero franchise.

However, Adams did open up on her co-star’s comeback in an interview with Variety on the red carpet for Disney Plus sequel Disenchanted, with the six-time Academy Award nominee revealing she’d be open to reprising the role.

“I’m thrilled. He’s such a wonderful Superman so I’m very excited for him. They haven’t spoken to me about it. If it’s me, great. If it’s somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I’ll support whatever direction they go.”

The biggest question were Adams to return is whether or not the continuity would pick up from the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, where it was very heavily hinted that Lois was pregnant. Of course, the superpowered child subplot wasn’t received all that well when Bryan Singer did it in Superman Returns, and we haven’t got any official word on which version of the all-star epic the new regime deems as canon, although the entire thing is admittedly predicated on the star signing on the dotted line first.