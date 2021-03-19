Justice League 3 Would’ve Made Lois And Clark’s Son The New Batman

Having waited so long for Zack Snyder’s Justice League to become a reality, it wasn’t a surprise that HBO Max crashed multiple times yesterday as the biggest motion picture event of 2021 so far was unleashed onto the world. Needless to say, the all-new version of the DCEU blockbuster has gone down a storm online, but the multiple cliffhangers are generating seriously mixed emotions among fans.

The filmmaker has stated on repeated occasions that Joss Whedon’s Justice League is official canon within the context of the franchise and there’s no interest on the studio’s part in a follow up to the Snyder Cut, while he also appears to have resigned himself to the fact that his decade as part of the shared universe is over.

That being said, the fans aren’t going to stop there, especially the ones who believe they willed the Snyder Cut into existence in the first place. Justice League was initially set to be just the first installment of a sweeping trilogy, one that would have hewed much closer to the epic fantasy trappings of The Lord of the Rings than the standard superhero formula.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Snyder previously revealed that he was toying with the idea of Lois Lane becoming pregnant with Bruce Wayne’s child, and in a new interview he gave away another potentially divisive plot point, one that would have been a key part of his proposed Justice League 3.

“It was going to be Lois and Superman’s son. Twenty years later, on the anniversary of Batman’s death, they take young Bruce Kent down to the Batcave and they say, ‘Your Uncle Bruce would’ve been proud if you did this’.”

Lois Lane and Clark Kent’s son stepping up to the mantle to become the new Batman would have been an interesting choice to put it lightly, but unless something drastic changes in the aftermath of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it’s something we’ll never get to see unfold.