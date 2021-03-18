Zack Snyder’s Justice League Crashes HBO Max Multiple Times

In the least surprising news you’ll find anywhere today, HBO Max has suffered from a number of crashes since Zack Snyder’s Justice League was added to the library this morning. As arguably the single biggest film or television event of the year so far, it was inevitable that the platform would experience a surge in traffic the likes of which it’s never seen before.

After all, the Snyder Cut has been nearly three and a half years in the making, with fans having had today’s date marked in their calendars for a lot longer than the four-hour epic has technically even existed. The reviews have been largely positive, and the social media reactions have been off the charts, so it’s little wonder that the app has been suffering from some technical difficulties.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If an episode of WandaVision that runs less than an hour can crash Disney Plus three weeks in a row, then HBO Max didn’t stand a chance when it came to Snyder’s 242-minute comic book blockbuster being streamed all over the world by millions of people simultaneously. It’s already the most-talked about movie in a long time, and it appears as though the calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse are only going to get louder now that it’s out in the open.

The director may have claimed that Justice League marks his final outing behind the camera as part of the DCEU, but three scenes in particular from the epilogue are sequel bait of the highest order, and Snyder will have known full well what he’s done by having Lex Luthor reveal Batman’s secret identity to Deathstroke, tease the Knightmare timeline and have Martian Manhunter show up in the final few minutes alone.