An 80s Horror Classic Is Making A Streaming Comeback

An 80s horror classic is making a comeback on streaming. Though Halloween is over and done with, folks are still enjoying revisiting some old favorites of the genre as we begin November. Case in point, an iconic slasher that began a franchise that’s still going strong today is finding new love on Hulu this week. Yup, it’s 1988’s Child’s Play, which introduced the world to Brad Dourif’s killer doll for the first time.

As per the latest stats from Flix Patrol, Child’s Play is the eighth most-watched movie on Hulu in the United States today. As fans of the series will know, the film sees Charles Lee Ray, a Chicago-based serial killer who’s fatally shot in a toy factory when hiding from the police, transfer his soul into a Good Guy doll — thanks to the power of voodoo — to survive. When owned by innocent kid Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky resumes his killing spree, leading Andy to become a prime suspect.

It’s possible that Child’s Play‘s surge in popularity is due in part to Syfy being in the midst of airing the first season of Chucky, the TV series which continues Ray’s story following the last movie in the original canon, 2017’s Cult of Chucky (the 2019 remake, featuring Mark Hamill, is in its own continuity). Dourif returns to voice Chucky, with franchise vets Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Christine Elise, and Vincent as the grown-up Andy also on board.

Chucky‘s premiere couldn’t have been more successful, standing as one of the highest-rated TV premieres of the year, so it seems like there’s a good shot that it’ll get a second season. With the show drawing in big numbers and Child’s Play making a big streaming comeback, it’s clear that horror fans still wanna play with Chucky even after 30+ years.