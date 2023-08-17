An A-list superstar quietly cements themselves as streaming’s biggest blockbuster draw, despite none of their 3 movies being any good

Unless you discount proven hit factories like Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison – which has been churning out global smash hits on a regular basis for a number of years – it’s hard to quantify who or what can be defined as a guaranteed draw on streaming, although Gal Gadot is at least attempting to dispel that notion.

The A-lister’s latest on-demand exclusive may have taken the critical pounding that befalls virtually all of Netflix’s Hollywood-backed blockbusters, but Heart of Stone nonetheless secured the number one spot in upwards of 80 countries around the world, and racked up a stellar 33 million hours viewed in its first week to land one of its home platform’s biggest debuts of the year.

via Netflix

Not only that, but Gadot also played one of the three lead roles in Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, which was also greeted with widespread indifference by critics on its way to ending up as Netflix’s single most-watched original feature of all-time both in terms of hours viewed and total audience share.

Then there’s the dismal Wonder Woman 1984, which broke records after premiering simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max back during the height of the pandemic’s first wave, ensuring that Gadot’s streaming-only efforts have been boasting a 100 percent track record of drawing in a massive crowd.

Of course, none of the three are what you’d call great – or even moderately entertaining for that matter – but the actress will have pocketed a substantial payday individually and collectively for all three of her record-breakers, and you can’t fault her track record.