Based on the law of averages, Netflix’s most-anticipated original still to release in 2023 is guaranteed to take a pasting from critics

Having evolved from being one of the most bankable multi-billion dollar brands at the box office to becoming a guarantee of massive viewership on Netflix, anything that comes bearing the name of Happy Madison Productions is always going to find success, and You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah isn’t going to be any different.

On the other side of the coin, the upcoming comedy set to hit the streaming service on the 25th of this month is also nigh-on guaranteed to take a pasting from critics, based on nothing but the law of averages. For those keeping count, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah will mark the 53rd feature film to be released by Happy Madison, dating right back to 1999’s Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo up to last month’s debut of The Out-Laws.

Image via Netflix

Of those 53, would you care to hazard a guess as to how many of them managed to secure a Rotten Tomatoes score of above 60 percent, and thus be designated Fresh? The answer is three, with Sandler’s dramatic leading roles in Hustle, Funny People, and Reign Over Me making it abundantly clear that the company has only found favor with critics when its founder abandons his usual shtick.

Going full nepo daddy, Sunny Sandler plays the lead role in the story of two best friends dreaming of a suitably epic bat mitzvah, only for things to go off the rails when typical high school drama rears its head. His other daughter Sadie Sandler also plays a part among the cast, but it’s not exactly out of the ordinary for the Sandman to give his nearest and dearest work on his projects.

Regardless of how it’s set to turn out, though, an IMDb MovieMeter score of 155 has enshrined it as the most-anticipated title still to arrive on the platform before the end of the year.