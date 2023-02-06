An abject action thriller that was utterly embarrassed at the box office saves face on streaming

There are plenty of movies that crash and burn at the box office on an annual basis, but few in recent memory have done so with as much style and grace as 2015’s forgettable action thriller Momentum.

We’re not even talking about the fact it brought in a meager $790,000 from theaters on a budget of $20 million, either, although that’s certainly a huge factor. Instead, we’ll focus on the way in which is scraped together such a paltry amount, which is the stuff of nightmares for anyone working in the film industry. Double figure takings are a rarity, one that nobody wants to accomplish at any point in their careers.

via GoDigital

During its opening weekend playing on the big screen in the United Kingdom, Momentum earned exactly £46. To put that into perspective, that’s equivalent to roughly $70 – and that’s not a typo – across the span of three entire days. Ouch. However, even the biggest flops can be reinvigorated on-demand, with director Stephen Campanelli disastrous dud the latest to enjoy a new lease of life.

Per FlixPatrol, streaming subscribers have become enamored with seeing how James Purefoy’s team of assassins fare while tracking down Olga Kurylenko’s high-end thief in Cape Town, with Morgan Freeman also along for the ride in one of his many paycheck gigs. iTunes subscribers are willing to give it a go, but it’s a shame the same couldn’t be said for paying multiplex patrons close to a decade ago when the film enjoyed its embarrassingly unsuccessful stint in cinemas.