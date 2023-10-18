An abject psychological horror slammed by critics and shunned by crowds takes a long hard look at itself in the mirror on Netflix’s Top 10

Not even an enticing premise and a top-tier cast can prevent countless movies from ending up as significantly less than the sum of their parts, but because we’re less than two weeks away from Halloween and it exists within the parameters of horror, 2018’s Look Away is back with a vengeance.

Per FlixPatrol, the psychological thriller with supernatural undertones that was slammed by critics and shunned by audiences to secure paltry Rotten Tomatoes approval ratings of just 17 and 51 percent from either party has debuted as the ninth most-watched feature on Netflix among users in the United States.

The conceit follows India Eisley’s high schooler, who ends up switching places with her mirror image, and it’s not a spoiler to say the entity on the other side of the glass has sinister intentions. Not even Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino and Mr. Reliable himself Jason Isaacs can elevate the end product above tedium, though, but spooky season has shown itself to be fertile ground for even the most disappointing of scary stories.

Eisley does at least give a solid performance in the lead role as the shy and timid teenager gradually succumbs to the evil that’s decided to take over her everyday life, but Netflix subscribers might end up having to take a long look at themselves in a mirror of their own if they end up siding with the overwhelming majority of reviewers and audience members who decided that Look Away wasn’t really worth investing 103 minutes of their lives in.