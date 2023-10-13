A sun-kissed heist caper packing a stacked cast and a disgraced director that failed on all fronts stages a smash-and-grab Netflix heist

With multiple sexual assault allegations having obliterated his mainstream career and kept him out of the directorial business for close to a decade, it’s safe to say Brett Ratner is as good as blackballed. That hasn’t stopped his back catalogue from doing repeat business on streaming, though, even if After the Sunset is drastically less than the sum of its parts.

Boasting a phenomenal ensemble, a raft of surprise celebrity cameos, and a light and breezy sun-kissed concept, it’s easy to see why the frothy heist caper has become must-see viewing for Netflix subscribers around the world, per FlixPatrol. And yet, many of those viewers are about to discover the end result is vastly less than the sum of its parts.

Fully earning its 18 percent approval rating, After the Sun also tanked at the box office by barely making back its reported $60 million budget in ticket sales, despite the best efforts of Pierce Brosnan and Salma Hayek heading up the roster as a veteran thief and his newfound love interest being drawn into the search for a legendary diamond.

Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris, Don Cheadle, Edward Norton, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jeff Garlin are just some of the names to swing by and say hello, even if you get the suspicion most of them were there for the sake of getting to descend upon the tropical paradises where After the Sunset was shot more than anything else.

A bad movie from a disgraced director doesn’t sound like a resurgent smash, but that’s streaming for you.