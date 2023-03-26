An absurdly amorous streaming slugfest punches above its weight to knock out the #1 spot in 32 nations

There’s no harm in getting a kick out of unabashed cinematic trash, and one of the newest crazes on the block is to turn steamy romance novels – particularly those that originated on Wattpad – into feature films. It’s a formula that definitely works, with Perfect Addiction the latest to arrive in a blaze of steamy glory.

Per FlixPatrol, the adaptation of Claudia Tan’s book has taken only 24 hours to conquer the Prime Video charts, debuting as the number one most-watched movie on the platform’s global charts by way of nestling comfortably in a Top 10 spot in 81 countries, where it’s knocked out the competition to secure the summit in 32 of them.

via Prime Video

Ticking all of the boxes you’d expect from the popular subgenre, Perfect Addiction follows the template to a tee by plunging a cast of beautiful people into a nonsensical plot full of betrayal, heartbreak, lust, and various states of undress, with Fear Street breakout Kiana Madeira playing a highly-regarded boxing trainer who discovers her boyfriend has been cheating on her.

Not just with anyone, though, but her own sister. Naturally, that leads her to begin training Ross Butler’s Kayden to be her proxy, for the sole purpose of the buff brawler stepping into the cage and beating the sh*t out of her unfaithful ex. Shockingly enough, sparks begin to fly between the sparring partners, creating one of those love triangles that the medium loves so much.

Perfect Addiction isn’t going to win any awards, let’s put it that way, but it accomplishes everything the target audience demands, which is plenty.