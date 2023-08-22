An acclaimed and unheralded horror from one of the genre’s heaviest hitters survives a streaming burial

Thanks to a near-constant string of hits that can always be relied upon to turn a profit at the box office regardless of quality, Blumhouse has deservedly etched its name into the annals of horror history as one of the most successful entities in the history of the genre. That being said, did you even know Unseen had been released?

Director Yoko Okumura’s thriller shares an identical title with a recent Netflix series that found plenty of favor among on-demand subscribers, but that’s not really an excuse. The ambitious exercise in nail-biting tension hit VOD this past March, started streaming on MGM+ towards the end of May, before migrating to Prime Video not too long ago.

Image via Blumhouse

Having failed to gain much notice during its first two attempts at capturing attention, third time has finally marked the charm after FlixPatrol named Unseen as one of the Top 10 most-watched features among users of the latter platform in the United States, so at least it’s managed to gather a crowd at long last.

So far, the film has no negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes to complement a stellar 71 percent audience approval rating, which makes it even stranger that if flew so far under the radar given the at-home subset’s insatiable appetite for all things terrifying. In this case, that involves a gas station clerk receiving a phone call from a near-blind woman fleeing through the woods from her homicidal ex, forcing the pair of them into a shared ordeal that’s destined to end in death one way or the other.