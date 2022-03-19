An acclaimed old school adventure explores the Netflix most-watched list

It can’t be a coincidence that we’re less than a week away from Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s romantic action comedy The Lost City coming to theaters, and the movie based on the book from which it initially derived its title has been surging on the Netflix charts.

Bullock recently explained why the film was renamed from The Lost City of D, but the extended nomenclature hasn’t prevented James Gray’s acclaimed historical adventure The Lost City of Z from making a splash on streaming. As per FlixPatrol, the true-life tale of determination, obsession, and exploration has spent time on the most-watched lists of Netflix, iTunes, and Prime Video this week, which is an impressive return to prominence.

The presence of Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland may have helped, too, with the British duo currently busting blocks thanks to their respective superhero showings in The Batman and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s Charlie Hunnam who plays the lead role, though, with a performance that once again underlines his underrated dramatic chops.

The actor’s Percy Fawcett heads off into the depths of the Amazon in search of what many believe to be rumor and myth, as opposed to truth and fact. Despite being widely mocked by the scientific community for his beliefs, he nonetheless sets out on a perilous journey to try and prove himself right.

The Lost City of Z may have bombed at the box office after earning less than $20 million on a $30 million budget, but an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score underlines that it’s definitely worth 141 minutes of your time if you’re a fan of old school epics.