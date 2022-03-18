Sandra Bullock jokes about why ‘of D’ was dropped from ‘The Lost City’ title

Sandra Bullock’s new movie, The Lost City, has gotten some strong early praise, and is a hit, so far, on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its Friday release, and used to have “of D” in its title. Now, Bullock has a theory on why this was removed.

“I’d like to think that Paramount became very evolved and thought they didn’t want to play favorites. Why does the D get all the attention? Why not ‘lost City of V’? Not everyone’s into D. Some people really admire and like the V.”

The Speed actress made the comments in a recent article for The New York Times, which also featured her co-stars Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. In the film, Bullock plays a romance novelist who is kidnapped and ultimately has to be rescued by her cover model, played by Tatum, who also has no survival skills whatsoever. Along the way, they meet a CIA agent, played by Brad Pitt, who is in the movie for much longer than a cameo, and bring back a style of film which was once more popular and, as Bullock also noted in the piece and as we reported today, got mocked with time.

“They were bastardized and so undervalued. Anytime someone said ‘chick flick’ or ‘rom-com,’ it was disparaging. But when you go back to the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s, anything with comedy and adventure that also had romance wasn’t marginalized.”

Hopefully, the film does well enough to see Bullock return in a sequel; Bullock was recently saying she would break her no-sequels rule if the film’s writer, Dana Fox, came back to do something else equally as amazing and, apparently, fun.