An action sequel that showed a B-list franchise has A-list potential gets caught up in a streaming storm

There’s a strong argument to be made that Scott Adkins is the most underrated action hero in the business, with the actor churning out a string of accomplished ass-kickers, which don’t get the credit they deserve when the majority of his output doesn’t see the inside of a theater. That being said, the Accident Man franchise has plenty of potential to gain a wider audience.

The VOD circuit has a reputation for delivering a constant stream of middling titles that almost always favor quantity over quality, and while that’s true to a certain extent, Adkins’ hired killer Mike Fallon has headlined a pair of stellar bone-crunchers that found levels of critical acclaim you don’t see very often in the realm of B-tier beat ’em ups.

via Destination Films

The opening installment currently boasts an 83 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and while sequel Hitman’s Holiday didn’t fare quite as well, an 80 percent approval rating indicates that action aficionados should make a point of tracking them down. Fortunately, that appears to have happened over the weekend, with the sophomore outing roundhouse kicking its way to a prime spot on streaming.

Per FlixPatrol, Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday has become a Top 10 hit on iTunes in several nations around the world, who can”t get enough of Adkins demolishing everything in his path when he gets caught up in an insane game of cat and mouse that involves the ungrateful son of a vengeful crime boss, his only friend’s family being plunged into immediate danger, a fractured relationship with a demented father figure, and a cabal of world-renowned assassins chasing him down at every turn.