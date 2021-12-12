An Adam Sandler movie that’s actually good finds new life on streaming

We’re not here to deny the popularity of Adam Sandler, because the cold, hard facts make it perfectly clear that he’s one of the biggest comedy stars of the modern era.

Having seen his filmography accumulate billions of dollars at the box office, the Sandman and his Happy Madison Productions set up shop at Netflix, where he’s now arguably the biggest draw on the world’s most popular streaming service. Subscribers have spent literally billions upon billions of hours watching his content, and his originals always rack up huge viewership numbers.

On the other side of the coin, of the 40+ Happy Madison features to have arrived over the years, precisely two of them wound up with Fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s no coincidence that both Funny People and Reign Over Me feature Sandler playing firmly against type to lean into his underrated dramatic chops.

Speaking of Sandler’s dramatic capabilities, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love has been experiencing a resurgence on HBO Max this week, as per FlixPatrol. The acclaimed dramedy landed the leading man a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor, and it’s had people desperate to see him venture out of his comfort zone ever since, but it’s still an all-too-rare occurrence.