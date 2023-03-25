An airborne action thriller takes to the skies to hijack the Netflix Top 10 in 55 countries

The vast expanses of the skies have made it the setting for countless great movies spanning multiple different genres, ranging from action blockbusters like Con Air and Air Force One to classic comedy Airplane, via the terror of Blood Red Sky and instant classic Top Gun: Maverick. Netflix’s Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga may not be deemed worthy of joining such esteemed company, but that hasn’t prevented it from flying high on streaming.

Per FlixPatrol, director Ajay Singh’s airborne caper has crash-landed directly onto the top of the platform’s viewership charts, having survived a perilous ascent to debut on the Top 10 in 55 countries around the world. That puts it as the third top-viewed feature in total, with Luther: The Fallen Sun still refusing to release its two-week grip on the number one position.

via Netflix

In fact, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has become the second high-octane original to obliterate the rankings in the space of 24 hours, with political thriller The Night Agent causing quite the stir among episodic aficionados. The two projects couldn’t be more different, but they do at least share a common thread of reiterating that Netflix subscribers can’t get enough of high concept entertainment.

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal lead the ensemble as Neha Grover and Ankit Sethi, a couple who find themselves mired in outstanding debt to a loan shark. They concoct a plot to steal a diamond stash in order to make their money troubles go away, using her job as a flight attendant as part of their covert operation.

However, when a hostage crisis unfolds in the middle of their flight, the duo find their world turned upside down, plunging them into a life-or-death scenario they never could have imagined. Hardly the most original conceit you’ll ever hear, but more than enough to entice the Netflix faithful.