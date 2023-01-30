An airborne actioner that had to be this stupid on purpose takes to the streaming skies

There are some movies that look, sound, and are deemed to be so stupid that there’s no way they weren’t made with that exact intention in mind, and anyone that’s seen last year’s Money Plane will be aware that it surely has to be among that number.

Every bit as self-explanatory as it sounds, a professional thief is left with no other option but to rob an cargo plane casino to pay off a $40 million debt and save his family’s lives, but the aircraft in question happens to be filled with some of the world’s most dangerous criminals, and there’s a nefarious overseer keeping a close eye on proceedings from the ground.

Featuring an eclectic cast that numbers WWE star Adam “Edge” Copeland, Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, Denise Richards, and Al Sapienza to name only a small few, absolutely nothing about Money Plane makes a lick of sense, which is admittedly part of the film’s charm.

via Quiver Distribution

Utterly preposterous for every second of its existence, there are plot holes you could literally fly a money plane through, not least of all why everything is legal if you fly high enough in the sky, or why on earth you’d want to bet on the ridiculous things stated by Grammer’s wonderfully-named “The Rumble.”

Loud, dumb, but not exactly worthy of “so bad it’s good” territory, Money Plane must be seen to be believed, which is exactly what streaming users have been doing for themselves. Per FlixPatrol, the ludicrous airborne actioner has become a Top 10 iTunes hit in multiple nations, although we suspect it’s not going to stay at that altitude for very long.