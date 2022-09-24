An all-time comic book great dusts itself off for another round on streaming

The superhero genre has become so all-encompassing that the argument over which comic book adaptation can truly be named as the very best will never reach a definitive or unanimous conclusion, but anyone in their right mind will surely admit that Logan deserves to at least be among the top contenders.

Hugh Jackman’s swansong (at least until we find out how those Deadpool 3 rumors pan out) is so far ahead of X-Men Origins and The Wolverine on every level that it’s hard to believe they’re even part of the same trilogy, with James Mangold infusing neo-noir and Western sensibilities into the tale of an old gunslinger reluctantly dusting himself off for one final battle.

Any prospective Jackman comeback would undo a lot of the incredible work done by his legendary two-decade stint as the pop culture favorite, but it’s clear that Logan is more than capable of sinking its claws into viewers half a decade on from debuting on the big screen. Per FlixPatrol, the acclaimed final chapter of the actor’s storied X-Men career has been surging on streaming this week, making its presence felt on the iTunes worldwide watch-list.

The best-reviewed entry in the 13-film saga, and one of the highest-grossing R-rated releases in history by way of a $619 million box office haul, Logan‘s Academy Award-nominated script ensured that the iconic mutant bowed out in a blaze of cinematic glory, with audiences around the world left crying in the aisles as the mutton-chopped berserker made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the future of his kind.