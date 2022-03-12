Fans expecting Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool 3’ after Shawn Levy confirmed to direct

Ryan Reynolds admitted just a couple of days ago that it would be “a dream come true” if he were to reunite with director Shawn Levy for a third time on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3, and it’s since become clear the star and producer knew a whole lot more than he was letting on.

The Free Guy and The Adam Project duo will be re-teaming once more on the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing (and first under new ownership), with fans already crossing their fingers in the hopes that Hugh Jackman will end up getting involved.

After all, it was the longtime Wolverine who first put Reynolds and Levy into each other’s creative paths, and the filmmaker admitted that it anyone were to put the social media arch-enemies together in the same movie, it was guaranteed to be him.

Naturally, those comments are already being taken at something approaching face value by many social media users, as you can see from the reactions below.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3.

Shawn Levy directed Real Steel.

Hugh Jackman was in Real Steel.

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine.

Wolverine will be in Deadpool 3.



See what I did there? — Classic McDavid (@henchman21) March 12, 2022

Does this mean Wolverine will be in Deadpool 3? (Saw the hints that Shawn Levy wanted to do a movie with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds so we can hope) — RG | Nova Rift (@novarift) March 11, 2022

I've seen people suggest Deadpool 3 should be called: Deadpool In the Marvel Cineamtic Universe (as a piss-take of 'Multiverse of Madness') and it be a road trip between Deadpool and Hugh Jackman. Not Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Hugh Jackman as himself.



I kinda want to see it? https://t.co/Diuz5KfxhC pic.twitter.com/LAo5jBmook — Lewis Jones (@LewisJo58265023) March 12, 2022

I think Hugh Jackman should be in Deadpool 3, but as himself. — 🐉 Laura 🐉 (@kravenslastbunt) March 12, 2022

Calling it now: Hugh Jackman gonna finally make that cameo appearance in Deadpool 3. — Sheldon Allen (@SheldonWroteIt) March 12, 2022

Deadpool 3’s gonna be fun, especially if Levy is gonna get Hugh Jackman back for this too like he talked about https://t.co/fkjQC9iGmu — Lunar🇺🇸 (@Lxnarwyd) March 12, 2022

Hugh Jackman Wolverine could appear in Deadpool 3

It gonna be awesome pic.twitter.com/6xjdGui1DA — NoWayHome (@NoWayHome007) March 11, 2022

I wonder if Kevin Feige will reunite Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds again as Wolverine and Deadpool for Deadpool 3. After all, anything is possible in the multiverse pic.twitter.com/lwIjfIwnpY — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) March 11, 2022

I want Deadpool 3 to have Deadpool dragging Hugh Jackman with him on missions trying to convince him to be Wolverine again, all the while Hugh he’s s getting shot at and freaking out cuz he’s literally just Hugh Jackman with no super powers — RedBeastVFX (@RedBeastVFX) March 11, 2022

An R-rated superhero blockbuster is completely uncharted territory for Levy, but his established working relationship with his good buddy Reynolds does at least stand him in good stead based on the popularity of Free Guy and The Adam Project.

Nobody in Hollywood knows what makes Wade Wilson tick better than the man who spent a dozen years trying to drag him out of development hell in the first place, and given the connections between the pair and Jackman, it’s not unreasonable to think he might show face in Deadpool 3, whether it’s as Wolverine or a self-aware fourth wall-breaking cameo as himself.