An animated DC crossover that fans have been dying to see on the big screen conquers the streaming charts

If something from DC can’t be accomplished on the big screen through live-action, there is a good chance that it was done through animation. From storylines that the fans want to see to superhero matchups that don’t happen in the sequel, DC’s animation department seems to understand the assignment and produce content that still remains beloved by fans to this day. And with another DC blockbuster making its way into theaters, it’s no surprise why this DC animated crossover bolted its way to the streaming charts.

According to FlixPatrol, Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam managed to place itself at the number one spot on HBO Max’s top 10 most-watched films this week. This 7.1/10 IMDb-ranked film was ranked 1st in multiple countries in the Americas, such as the United States, Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Brazil, and Chile, just to name a few.

This DC animated film was released back on Nov. 9, 2010, where Superman and Shazam! team up to fight Black Adam, who returned to Earth via meteor. Prior to their superhero team-up, Billy Baxton was going to meet with Clark Kent since this Daily Planet journalist is writing a story about Baxton’s situation.

It’s no surprise why this film is receiving more attention lately on streaming. It was revealed last year that Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson turned down a cameo offer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, believing that the film was “beneath him.” At the same time, this film featured a plot that is no longer going to happen, especially with Henry Cavil booted out of DC — Black Adam vs. Superman.

But despite this DC animated flick receiving this newfound attention, Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam currently sits on an average audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This is slightly lower compared to what Black Adam received, which was 88 percent, and the 2019 Shazam! film, which was 82 percent.

So if you want to see the matchup that’s not likely to happen in the DCU, Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam is available to be viewed on HBO Max.