An ‘Ant-Man’ favorite thought to be missing out set to make a surprise return in ‘Quantumania’

The new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer has underlined that Scott Lang’s newest adventure is going to be a big departure from his previous solo movies. By Marvel standards, the action was kept local and personal, both being primarily set in San Francisco and with the hero squaring off against villains with relatively limited power sets.

Quantumania is jumping up a gear, with Kang the Conqueror threatening all of reality and promising to destroy multiple timelines. Shots in the trailer tease some truly bananas visuals, including an army of Langs, interstellar warfare, and brutal fight sequences.

One familiar face from the original Ant-Man will be making a surprise return, in an actor’s second MCU role. In Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, David Dastmalchian played Scott’s roommate Kurt, the hacking specialist for their heists. Kurt isn’t back for Quantumania, but according to a press release from Marvel, Dastmalchian will be playing Veb instead.

We don’t know anything about Veb, though the name strongly indicates he’s native to the new quantum world we’ll be exploring. Dastmalchian is likely to be under heavy makeup as a non-human character, though his scoring two separate MCU roles puts him in rare company in Hollywood.

Previous actors who’ve doubled up include Gemma Chan as Captain Marvel‘s Minn-Erva and Eternals‘ Sersi, Kenneth Choi as The First Avenger‘s Private Jim Morita and Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Principal Morita, and Michelle Yeoh as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s Aleta Ogord and Shang-Chi‘s Ta Lo.

We’ve been fans of Dastmalchian since his short but sweet scene in The Dark Knight and are always happy to see him, though we wonder if Scott will spot the resemblance between Veb and his former roomie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania his theaters on Feb 17.