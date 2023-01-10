Kang’s Power is on full display in new ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer and fans are loving it

The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just dropped, and boy oh boy there were plenty of details packed into it for the Marvel fandom to chew on. We got to get a much closer look at Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and how he ties into the film, beyond his brief appearance at the end of the last trailer.

More specifically, we got a sneak peek at how he and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) will be interacting with one another, and it looks like their dynamic will start off amicably, but slowly descend into a battle with the fate of the multiverse at stake.

While Kang made his transcendent presence quite known when we were first introduced to him in Loki, we only ever really got to see an allusion to his true power in the Disney Plus show. Now that we’re finally getting to see him unleash on the silver screens, fans are positively giddy:

We're about to get a HAND TO HAND COMBAT FINAL FIGHT SCENE between Kang and Ant Man OMG pic.twitter.com/f3vIUo0OWn — DriftyFilm (@driftyfilm) January 10, 2023

Kang stomping the shit outta Ant-Man pic.twitter.com/WUAU1RUAps — Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 10, 2023

This is going to be just as much Kang’s movie as it is Ant-Man’s movie. pic.twitter.com/uj8z3yETyt — The Green Kasey (@RawbertBeef) January 10, 2023

Of course, while Kang was certainly the main attraction in today’s trailer, he certainly wasn’t the only one. For one thing, we also saw the return of Yellowjacket, albeit in a slightly different fashion. In case you were swept away by the hype, a press release that came out shortly before the trailer also detailed Bill Murray’s involvement in the film.

In case you’re yet to see Kang beating the living daylights out of Ant-Man in the latest trailer, you can catch that right here. If you look closely, you’ll also see a Marvel character who has their own show but is yet to be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming to theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.