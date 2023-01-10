Kang is coming for the multiverse in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer

We’re now officially just five weeks away from the inaugural chapter in the MCU’s shiny new era. Phase Five will take us ever closer to the grand conclusion to the Multiverse Saga in 2025’s Avengers: Secret Wars, and it’ll kick off with perhaps this saga’s most important installment yet, which may surprise some fans. Yes, it’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, due this February, and it just unleashed a new trailer (which you can catch above).

Essentially serving as Marvel’s little franchise that could, the first two Ant-Man movies are very much smaller-scale affairs, from the height of their titular hero to the scope of their storylines. That’s not the case with Quantumania, however, as Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang is set to face off against the new big bad on the block. We’ve already glimpsed Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in Loki, but now we’re about to meet his much more vicious variant, Kang the Conqueror himself.

We just got a fresh look at both Scott and Kang in action thanks to this latest trailer, which debuted during the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday evening. While the studio is still keeping a lot of its cards about this threequel close to its chest, this brand-new trailer offers up more of Team Ant-Man, which also includes Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp and Kathryn Newton as Scott’s newly super-suited daughter Cassie as they traverse the weird and wonderful plains of the Quantum Realm.

We’ve been waiting for the hype train for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to really leave the station, so hopefully this trailer marks the start of Quantumania-mania truly going viral. Don’t miss the movie when it hits theaters from Feb. 17.