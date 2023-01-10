Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally given us our first proper look at MODOK, and it’s very good news for fans of comic-accurate suits and silliness.

The trailer for the Ant-Man threequel has given the world what it’s been after since the first rumors of MODOK arose, with an unmasked peek at the character and it’s a very familiar face between the mask. After his presumed death at the very end of Ant-Man, Darren Cross is back as we get the glimpse of the fan favorite character MODOK.

Image: Marvel Studios

Thankfully, it is just as hilarious as we all hoped. There had been outcry during leaks over the design shown for MODOK on merchandising for the film, but those have been swiftly put to bed. Whether or not those original designs had to be changed into this due to fan backlash is unclear, but doesn’t feel out of the realm of possibility.

MODOK is so ugly. I LOVE HIM! pic.twitter.com/Vm88E6H6vB — The Green Kasey (@RawbertBeef) January 10, 2023

“He looks weird,” “he’s so ugly,” “he looks like Mr. Electric,” GOOD. MODOK is a bigass, uglyass head and I’m glad they got that right. pic.twitter.com/0K5QmBA6OC — The Green Kasey (@RawbertBeef) January 10, 2023

Corey Stoll reprises his role as Cross, with it unmistakably his head on the floating throne. MODOK’s design is one of the silliest in the Marvel canon, so beautifully grotesque and over-the-top, it screams comic book. The confidence to bring such a design to screen like this is one of the benefits of mainstream audiences learning to accept comic book silliness. Fans are enjoying it, and also harkening back to the outrage over the initially leaked design.

remember when folks were whining about how MODOK wont have a big stupid face and that marvel never embrace goofy source material 🙀 pic.twitter.com/ACYVuFzUrD — Bjönk (@BorkEternal) January 10, 2023

The MCU has leaned so much more into color, often abandoning the faux reality and military-like combat equipment seen in the early days. No more muted Kevlar suits, instead a more rich use of color and tapping into more of the Steve Ditko 70s art which made Marvel special.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theatres on Feb. 17.